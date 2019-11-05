Lasagna haven at Pier 1

Usually, lasagna is made with beef, but Pier 1 has found a way to level up the gastronomic encounter by formulating a recipe for this handmade dish, layered with garden tomatoes, chicken and jerked sausage. Topped with cheese and baked to perfection, each bite of this savoury toe-curling experience promises to usher you into Restaurant Week and keep coming back. Enjoy this meal and the scenic view overlooking the bay, while being serenaded by in-house entertainment and revel in good customer service as you reap the benefits of what Restaurant Week offers in MoBay.

Howard Cooke Boulevard

Montego Bay

(876) 952-2452