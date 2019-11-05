Man disarms would-be robber, hands firearm over to police

One firearm and several rounds of ammunition were handed over to the Harbour View Police last night following an attempted robbery on Harbour Drive, Kingston 17.

The police report that about 7:30 p.m., a man and a woman were standing along the roadway when they were they were pounced upon by two men who demanded personal items.

When their demands were not met, one of the men left and returned with a firearm.

A tussle ensued between him and one of the complainants and he was subsequently disarmed.

The men escaped.

A .38 Taurus revolver and three .38 cartridges were handed over to the police.

