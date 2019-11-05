More load shedding by JPS

Sections of Kingston, St Andrew, St Ann, St James and St Catherine will today again be without electricity as the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has been forced to conduct load shedding.

Customers in those parishes along with Trelawny and St Thomas were included in load shedding between 6:00 p.m and 9:00 p.m. last evening.

For today, residents of Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine, St Elizabeth, Westmoreland, St James, St Ann and Manchester will be without power started at 6:00 p.m.

JPS says the load shedding should end by 11:00 p.m.

