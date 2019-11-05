Mystic Thai: MoBay’s food paradise

Imagine, you’re at a gorgeous restaurant ready and waiting to explore a dish or two of gourmet meals. The scintillating aroma coming from the kitchen and the beautiful aesthetics of the eatery are tempting you to stay longer than you had planned for. You get the food – and boom! With just one bite your taste buds are blown away, intensifying the gastronomic affair. You’re in food paradise.

Mystic Thai is known to create these epic moments in Montego Bay.

Entering Restaurant Week for the fourth consecutive year, it’s gearing up to cook up flavour sensations that are bound to satisfy all. Staying true to its flavour commitment, Mystic Thai specialises in Thai curries. It’s the place to be if you’re looking to treat your palate to something new or to just explore an adventure defined by the food and exotic flavours.

The unique experience is topped off with the wide selection of dishes you have to choose from. Among its offering, and a must-try, is the kai yang. First appealing to the eyes and then the stomach, it’s a dish of marinated grilled chicken in tangy Thai chilli sauce.

It’s easy to have your hunger satisfied by these food experts. All you need to do is make your reservation today.

Unit B 11 Fairview Town Centre,

Bogue,

Montego Bay

876-422-4301