NCU students top debating tournament

What do national heroes, remittances, the medical enhancement of the marijuana plant and tax compliances have in common? They were all part of the three informative and entertaining motions at this year’s Northern Caribbean University’s (NCU) Invitational Debate Series, and the latter earned the NCU debate team its first-ever victory.

The all-day event, held on October 21 at NCU’s main auditorium, ended with Team C from the hosting institution – comprised of final-year religion and theology major Onyeka Nevins and second-year communication studies major Terrain Wright – securing NCU’s first-time victory. Nevins was also recognised as the best speaker in the finals.

‘God has delivered’

“We have prayed and asked God to guide us throughout, and He has delivered. This win is because of His glory,” said an elated Nevins. He noted that the NCU team had placed second previously but had never tasted victory. So this win during the celebration of the university’s centennial in Manchester is a special delight.

Echoing similar sentiments, Wright said he was happy that their hard work had paid off. “We have practised rigorously for this debate, and to see our efforts being brought to fruition is actually a great feeling for us,” he said.

Both added that this win was in honour of the hard work head coach Noreen Daley had put into the team.

Daley said she was proud of the two young men’s performance. “God has given me a gift, and that gift is to pair people who become winners. This was their first competition together as a team.

“Yes, the win feels good, but what feels even better for me is that I see the growth and development in my debaters,” she said.

The series involved teams from 10 competing institutions who participated in three rounds of debating before the finals, which included categories that exercised participants’ research and public-speaking skills in a British parliamentary debate format.

The 10 competing schools were The University of the West Indies’ (UWI) Mona and Western campuses, the University of Technology, Jamaica, Excelsior Community College, the University of West Georgia (UWG), The Moneague College, The Montego Bay Community College, Church Teachers’ College, The Mico University College, and the host university. UWI Mona placed second in the debate.

Meanwhile, the United States-based UWG debate team walked away with the third-place prize at the event. The team’s performance is noteworthy as UWG is the first-ever international team to compete in the event.

Both team members described the experience as a teachable. “I have had hundreds of debates in my career, and this was the most enlightening cultural exchange I’ve ever had in my life. I felt the most welcome and intellectually challenged here,” said Deon Davidson. Similarly, teammate Regina Sturgis said the experience was rewarding, particularly as it related to the Jamaican motions and political and economic affairs.