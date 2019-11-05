With a diverse menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, OMG Restaurant and Coffee Bar has found its way into the hearts of those in and out of Mandeville who wish to dine in a relaxing environment.

Open seven days a week with easy Wi-fi access, great staff, customer satisfaction as its hallmark, and meeting rooms, many have found it convenient to schedule business meetings and host other events at the Restaurant.

The chicken parmesan is one of the signature dishes at OMG, and most of the pasta dishes served are very popular among diners. According to head Chef Debe-Ann Lange-Chen, OMG takes pride in its pasta being al dente and not overcooked.

“A lot of people don’t understand that when your pasta is not properly cooked, it is bland and flat and you lose the pleasure of eating a pasta dish, so we ensure we make the time to do it correctly. That’s what makes our pasta dishes so popular at OMG,” Lange-Chen said.

1a Brumalia Road

Shop #1 Cobblestone Professional Centre

Mandeville

(876) 962-6529