Police attacked in dramatic removal of children from Yahweh compound in MoBay

Janet Silvera, Senior Gleaner Writer

WESTERN BUREAU:

Members of the security forces came under attack today when they tried to execute a warrant to remove three children from the Qahal Yahweh compound in Norwood, Montego Bay, St James, today.

The leaders at the controversial church being investigated for human trafficking, abduction, child abuse and sexual assaults used the youngsters to blockade the gates to the compound, forcing the police to call for back-up.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

The raid on the premises took place about 4 p.m. Tuesday.

For months, several persons have been complaining about juveniles in need of care and protection at the facility, in addition to uncertified marriages, and a school operating without a permit from the Ministry of Education.

More in the Wednesday Gleaner

