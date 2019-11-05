Pushcart Restaurant and Rum Bar has yard-style cuisine
For a modern version of the classic Jamaican ‘jerk centre’, Pushcart is the place for you. Known for serving up perfectly jerked cuts of protein in a lively and colourful outdoorsy atmosphere, they have decided to make their pimento wood jerked snapper their signature dish. A lean and healthy option everyone can enjoy. Having been with Restaurant Week since its inception, Pushcart invites you to come on down in comfy chic clothing and enjoy entertainment filled with technicolour and dancehall-inspired visuals, courtesy of renowned local and international artists.
West End Road
Negril
(876) 957-4373