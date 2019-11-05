Pushcart Restaurant and Rum Bar has yard-style cuisine

For a modern version of the classic Jamaican ‘jerk centre’, Pushcart is the place for you. Known for serving up perfectly jerked cuts of protein in a lively and colourful outdoorsy atmosphere, they have decided to make their pimento wood jerked snapper their signature dish. A lean and healthy option everyone can enjoy. Having been with Restaurant Week since its inception, Pushcart invites you to come on down in comfy chic ­clothing and enjoy entertainment filled with ­technicolour and dancehall-inspired visuals, courtesy of renowned local and international artists.

West End Road

Negril

(876) 957-4373