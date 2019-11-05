The Restaurant at Golf View Hotel

The restaurant at the Golf View Hotel that once catered to only the hotels guests opened its doors to the public in February of this year and has been finding new ways to improve its offerings and dining experience since then.

With an enhanced aesthetics, and a diversified menu that incorporates healthier options, assistant manager at Golf View and head of kitchen operations, Shandre Chin Tai, said the energies now being introduced to the hotel are modern, chic, and client-centred.

Its signature dish is the chicken and shrimp Creole paired with sautéed vegetables and any of the eatery’s sides, to include wild rice, sweet potato wedges, mashed potatoes, and fries.

“It is spicy; it has elements from the acidity of the tomato and the richness of the other ­ingredients,” said Tai.

5 1/2 Caledonia Road

Mandeville

(876) 962-4477-71