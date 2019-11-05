Roasted grouper bouillabaisse at the Rockhouse

Perched on volcanic cliffs jutting above the brilliant waters of the appropriately named Pristine Cove, is one of Negril’s top-tier fine-dining stops, Rockhouse Restaurant. Known for never dropping the ball when it comes to authentic Jamaican cuisine, this west coast gem has won the hearts of many local and international diners with its curried goat and jerked pork. Roasted to perfection to aid with the ocean of flavours, this grouper dish is served with confit, root vegetable and lemongrass aioli. Rockhouse has been in operation for over 25 years and has been with Restaurant Week since its inception. As such, they know how to manoeuvre large crowds while providing exceptional service.

West End Road

Negril

(876) 957-4373