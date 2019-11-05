Savour the beauty of The Almond Tree

The Almond Tree Restaurant at Hibiscus Lodge Hotel is eager to offer the ultimate seascape and the finest three-course meal around town for Restaurant Week. Providing both indoor and outdoor options, The Almond Tree has set out to tantalise taste buds with signature dishes such as chicken ­scallopini. Picture the indulgence of mouth-watering scallops of chicken tenderly wrapped with bacon, lightly treading in herbed cream sauce, topped with cheese. Salivating yet? Well, you should be! After all, you will feel an exhilarating experience with each savoury bite. Add to that the scenic sunset view overlooking an ocean of blissful blue, and you would have dined in heaven!

The Almond Tree Restaurant

83-85 Main Street

Ocho Rios

St Ann

(876) 974-2813