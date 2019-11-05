Serene meets cuisine at Spring Garden Seafood and Steakhouse

Foodies ‘fave’, Spring Garden Seafood and Steakhouse, is back and ready attack hunger with bursts of decadent flavour. Just on the bypass in Ocho Rios, Spring Garden offers a refreshing and rejuvenating escape for locals and islanders alike seeking to excite their palates. This Restaurant Week, the eatery has returned with an ‘oldie but goodie’ culinary hit from last year: shrimp thermidor. Seasoned shrimp sautéed in garlic, diced sweet peppers, onions and carrots is then simmered in a rich cream sauce topped with melted cheese and baked to perfection in the oven. So what are you waiting for? Treat yourself and your loved ones to ‘serene meets cuisine’ experience at Spring Gardens.

Bypass Road

Ocho Rios

St Ann

(876) 795-3149