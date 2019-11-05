Tourism Minister saddened by death of Jamaica Inn co-owner Peter Morrow

Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett, is expressing sadness at the passing of the co-owner of the St Ann-based Jamaica Inn, Peter Morrow.

Morrow passed away on Thursday in Ocala, Florida after a small plane he was travelling in crashed into a vehicle.

The crash reportedly killed Morrow and the other passenger on board on impact, when the aircraft tried to make an emergency landing, near an outdoor shopping mall in north Florida.

“On behalf of all of the Government of Jamaica, I would like to offer my condolences to the family and close friends of Peter Morrow, during this very difficult time. We are deeply saddened by this news and extend my deepest sympathies, especially to his brother Eric,” said Bartlett.

“Mr Marrow was a brilliant businessman who knew the value of excellent customer service and a kind smile. His passion for tourism is truly unmatched and our local industry will not be the same without him. May his soul be at peace with our Heavenly Father,” he continued.

