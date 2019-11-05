UPDATE: King Street tax office closed until tomorrow

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) has closed the Tax Office located on King Street in downtown Kingston for today after sections of the building were impacted by noxious fumes.

TAJ Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Meris Haughton, told The Gleaner this afternoon that the decision was taken out of precaution for the health of workers and members of the public.

Haughton says even though the building was given the all-clear by the fire department, the agency believed that it would be best to close the premises in the interest of safety and health.

NOW: Staff and customers at the King Street offices of Tax Administration Jamaica evacuate the building, reportedly because of noxious fumes. One woman said she almost fainted. Details soon - @taylor2nd video. pic.twitter.com/pDkYoZAWaT — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) November 5, 2019

She says persons may visit the tax offices in Cross Roads and Constant Spring to conduct business.

She further says operations at King Street will resume tomorrow.

Haughton told The Gleaner that the fumes emanated from a garbage truck which became trapped and circulated inside the building, which caused some persons to complain about feeling ill.

She said the ground floor of the four-storey building was most affected by the fumes.

The building was evacuated and the fire department called in.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.