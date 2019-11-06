Briefing | More effort needed to improve living standards

The most recent Jamaica Survey of Living Conditions captures changes in household consumption, poverty, healthcare, education, housing and social protection statistics across Jamaica. The survey is administered every year, but is published two years after since the data has to collated, properly analysed and then reported. For example, the 2017 survey was published only recently (in late 2019). This does not negate the importance or relevance of the data presented since it represents the latest available statistics.

Poverty and Household consumption

The level of poverty increased by 2.2 per cent, from 17.1 per cent to 19.3 per cent across the island from 2016 to 2017. Individual poverty increased by almost six per cent in Kingston and surrounding areas from 11.9 to 17.1 per cent. Poverty also increased by four per cent in other towns, but fell by 0.4 per cent in rural areas.

There was a real decline in the overall amount of goods and services consumed in Jamaica between 2016 and 2017, impacted negatively by a fall in consumption expenditure in cities and towns. Average consumption per person declined by three per cent in Kingston and surrounding areas. There was a decrease also in other towns by 4.2 per cent, but an increase by 1.7 per cent in the rural areas. This was insufficient to offset the decline in towns. The survey reports that more than 90 per cent of household expenditure was on consumer items, which includes food, clothing, housing, alcohol, healthcare, transportation, education and communication, among other items.

Health

Of the people surveyed, 24.6 per cent reported that they have had at least one non-contagious disease that lasted for a long time. 13.2 per cent reported that they have had hypertension (high blood pressure) with the numbers increasing with age; more than 50 per cent of those over 65 have hypertension. As it relates to age and gender, hypertension was more prevalent among females - 58.7 per cent of those over 60 years old had the disease and working female between the ages of 18 and 59 were twice as likely to have hypertension when compared to their male counterparts.

The survey also reported on wait time which was significantly higher in public hospitals as oppose to private. The average waiting time was 2.2 hours in public hospitals as oppose to 0.6 hours in private hospital. Waiting time was 3.6 hours in public health maternity centres, while only 1.6 hours at similar private health facilities. Average expenditure on medicine was approximately $162 at public pharmacies which was significantly less than the $4,213 spent in private pharmacies. Efforts must be made to improve the quality of healthcare and the waiting time at public healthcare facilities.

Education

Jamaica has a high enrolment rate for basic, primary and secondary-school students. The survey reported a 95 per cent enrolment level across Jamaica for students between the ages of three and 16 years old. Enrolment numbers fell, however, to 65 per cent in the 17-18 age group and further to 15 per cent for the 19-24-year-old age group. Over the year, there was a fall in early childhood attendance level to 89.1 per cent; 54 per cent of absence was due to rain and 44 per cent as a result of illness. Seventy two per cent of all high school students had text books, 25 per cent has some books and only two per cent had none.

Housing, water, electricity and garbage collection

The quality of housing improved in Jamaica based on the increase in the housing quality index from 73.5 to 74.8 per cent. The improvements came about based on the number of concrete walls and steel as well as lower persons per habitable room. There has also been a decline in overcrowding. As it relates to ownership, 60.6 per cent of respondents reported owning their own home. Persons in the rural areas are more likely to own their own home. In Kingston and surrounding areas, 50.5 per cent own their own home, while 66.6 per cent of those in rural areas report that they own their own home. 14.2 per cent of respondents shared their toilets with another household. 93.5 per cent of households reported using electricity from Jamaica Public Service Company Ltd, less than one per cent use solar or kerosene while two per cent reported no access to electricity. 71.6 per cent of households had access to regular water supply, either indoor, outdoor or at a stand pipe. 53.7 per cent of households report standard garbage collection. Garbage collection was also better in the urban than rural areas; 76.3 per cent in Kingston and surrounding areas as oppose to 39.5 per cent in rural areas.

Social Protection

A large percentage of rural and urban poorest households report they have applied for the Programme for Advancement Through Health and Education. 62.7 per cent of beneficiaries have been receiving benefit for more than five years. In my opinion, the programme should seek to set a timeline as to how beneficiaries can graduate to earn independent income after a period time. Twenty-five per cent of persons over 60 years old reported to be receiving pension. More effort is needed to continue the improvement in living standards for Jamaicans across the country.

Dr Andre Haughton is a senator and senior lecturer in the Department of Economics, UWI Mona. Email: haughton.andre@gmail.com