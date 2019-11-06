Brigade lauded for quick response to Harbour Street factory fire

The proprietor of Quality Wall and Floor, George Habib, is breathing a sigh of relief thanks to the quick response of the fire department to extinguish a blaze at his Harbour Street, Kingston factory.

One worker received minor injuries.

“He didn’t realise he was on fire but when he did he threw himself in the sand,” said Habib.

The cause of the fire, which started about 11:00, is being probed.

Habib says the fire department arrived at the scene within five minutes of being called.

Before the fire department’s arrival, workers joined hands and used resources such as sand and fire extinguishers to tackle the blaze.

The fire resulted in damage to property as well as machinery, electrical and plumbing.

Habib told our news team that losses were close to $150,000.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.