Constant Spring Road traffic delays

The police are advising members of the public to expect delays on the southbound leg, heading to Half Way Tree, of Constant Spring Road in St Andrew due to construction works being carried out in the vicinity of the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA).

Motorists are being asked to use alternative routes where possible.

