Father fatally shot while dropping off child at St James basic school

A St James man is dead after being attacked this morning while dropping off his child at the Cornwall Garden Basic School in Mount Salem.

The incident happened about 8 o'clock.

It is reported the man drove onto the compound, exited the vehicle with his child and both were walking towards the building when gunmen came up and opened fire, hitting him multiple times.

They then escaped on foot.

The child was not hurt in the attack.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded man was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police investigators are processing the scene.

Classes at the school have been suspended.

