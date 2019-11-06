Firearm seized in Trelawny, one man in custody

Twenty-seven-year-old Davian Jarrett, otherwise called ‘Fox’, a labourer of Bounty Hall in Trelawny is scheduled to appear before the Western Regional Gun Court to answer the charges of illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

The Wakefield Police report that about 11:45 last night a team was on patrol along the area when they observed Jarrett acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.

He was accosted, searched and a Taurus 9mm pistol along with a magazine containing twelve 9mm rounds of ammunition was removed from his waistband.

He was arrested and later charged.

