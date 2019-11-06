'High achievers'...More than 120 Jamaicans make CSEC 2019 merit list

Judana Murphy, Gleaner Writer

More than 120 Jamaican students secured placements on the merit list for their exemplary performance in the June 2019 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

Cedar Grove Academy’s Sherissa Pinnock placed first in Principles of Business (POB) and the principal of the Portmore, St Catherine-based school, Ottis Brown, told The Gleaner that he expected his students to be among the top regional performers.

“We are very, very proud. It is not the first or second time but what is very good about this one is that we are first in the Caribbean for POB and second in the Caribbean for the same subject, except that in the second place case, we are tying with two other schools,” Brown said.

He said the two girls were academic rivals ever since they got to the school.

“They maintained their position in the principal’s house of honour, the platinum section of that honour roll to be specific, and Sherissa is always edging out Kemona by just a few marks and it continued right until they did the CSEC exams.”

Sherissa Pinnock received 10 grade ones and Kemona Nelson got nine ones and a grade two.

Brown credits their outstanding performance to the dedication of teachers and the focused nature of the students.

“The school has quite a system in place to monitor the performance of students, so that they don’t just fall through the cracks and become statistics negatively. We hold both students and teachers accountable,” he said.

Both girls have gone on to sixth form at another institution as Cedar Grove does not currently offer a subject they wanted to pursue.

Here are a few highlights of the top performer(s) in the following subjects:

Agricultural Science (double award):

1st: Josh-Oneil Hemans, Guys Hills High School

Agricultural Science (single award):

1st: Afrecia Samuels, Mannings School

Caribbean History:

2nd:Carl Webster, Glenmuir High School

Economics:

2nd: Dana Theoc, Immaculate Conception High School

English B:

1st: Darla Campbell, Campion College

French:

1st: Dana Jones, Ardenne High School

Geography:

1st: Iana Phipps, Campion College

Information Technology:

2nd: Ajani Jones, Campion College

Mathematics:

1st: Kyle Pratt, Campion College

Physics:

1st: Vivek Attupuram, Campion College

Principles of Accounts:

1st: Rhea-Simone Lawrence, St Andrew High School for Girls

2nd: Taniel Carter, Immaculate Conception High School

2nd: Joann Serrao, Mt Alvernia High Evening Institute

Principles of Business:

1st: Sherissa Pinnock, The Cedar Grove Academy

2nd: Alfernia Scott, Hampton School

2nd: Aaliyah Douglas, Immaculate Conception High School

2nd: Kemona Nelson, The Cedar Grove Academy

Religious Education:

1st: Akalia Bailey, Glenmuir High School

Social Studies:

2nd: Jonelle Barrett, Glenmuir High School

Spanish:

1st: Chaneil Miller, Campion College

Visual Arts:

2nd: Oxana Richards, Campion College

Physical Education and Sport:

1st: Andru-Lee Casanova, Wolmers Boys’ School

2nd: Aaron Smith, Ardenne High School

Human and Social Biology:

2nd: Arrianna Dawkins, Wolmers Girls’ School

Additional Mathematics:

1st: Chaneil Miller, Campion College

Textiles, Clothing and Fashion Technical:

2nd: Witney Boxx, Rusea’s High School

Food, Nutrition and Health Technical:

1st: Hopal Richards, Immaculate Conception High School

Family and Resource Management Technical:

1st: Gabrielle Malabver, Westwood High School

Industrial Technology Building:

1st: Gerjon Smith, Denbigh High School

Jamaican students were also among the top performers in Technical Drawing, Theatre Arts, Office Administration, Electronic Document Preparation and Management, Integrated Science, Biology, English A, Chemistry, Industrial Technology Mechanical and Industrial Technology Electrical.

