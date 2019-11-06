RJRGLEANER Hospitality Jamaica Awards set for November 15

MONTEGO BAY, St James:

The stage is now set for the RJRGLEANER Hospitality Jamaica Awards, where some of the nation’s finest will be awarded for excellence and also for their all-round contributions to the tourism and hospitality sector.

Slated for Friday, November 15, at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in Rose Hall, St James, the fifth staging of what has been dubbed ‘the Academy Awards of the hospitality sector’ will see nominees ranging from resorts to individuals, attractions, and entertainment venues vying for the most coveted of awards.

“Over 80,000 votes were polled this year, an increase of 100 per cent over 2017,” explained Janet Silvera, Hospitality Jamaica coordinator.

“This was the most competitive to date. Nominees were extremely creative, producing their own flyers, adverts, etc, to attract voters,” she said.

Silvera, who is also president of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that while the results were very close all-round, the most competitive categories were Best All-Inclusive Over 300 Rooms; Best All-Inclusive Under 300 Rooms; Best Attraction; Best Resort Town, which is being sponsored by COPA Airlines; Best Opening, and Best Eco/Sustainable Resort.

“We are heartened by the response received this year and see tremendous growth potential for the event, which is again being sponsored by the Jamaica Tourist Board, Ascend Innovation, Tai Flora, Caribbean Producers Jamaica, Rainforest Seafoods, Best Dressed Foods, the Montego Bay Convention Centre and Tropical Tours,” Silvera added.

The ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. Persons wishing to book tables or who need information may call 876-537-6683.

PIONEER AWARD

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett will receive the Pioneer Award for his sterling contribution to tourism, sharing the spotlight with Hospitality Person of the Year Christopher Issa, chairman of the Crissa Group of Companies and operator of Montego Bay’s newest resort, the S Hotel, and Kingston’s Spanish Court.

The RJRGLEANER Hospitality Jamaica Awards is one of the signature attractions on the calendar of the local hospitality industry. The biennial event was conceptualised to highlight the successes of tourism and hospitality stakeholders who have made an exemplary contribution to the development of the sector.

The event will feature four new attractions in the categories Best Opening of the Year, Best-Kept Secret, Best Cultural Experience/Tour, and Entertainment – Best Event.

“The Entertainment – Best Event category will showcase events like Reggae Sumfest, Rebel Salute, Dream Weekend, and Buju Banton’s Long Walk To Freedom, which all attracted significant numbers of visitors to the island and positively impacted our tourism product,” Silvera said.

