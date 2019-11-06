St James pastor Dickroy Robinson reported missing

St James pastor 52-year-old Dickroy Robinson, of Cornwall Courts, Montego Bay, has been reported missing since Monday.

He is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 7 inches tall.

The Mount Salem Police are that Robinson was last seen at home about 7:15 a.m. wearing a white Polo shirt, pants and a tan shoes.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dickroy Robinson is being asked to contact the Mount Salem Police at 876-952-3572, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

