Three men plead guilty to beheading St Catherine mother and daughter

Livern Barrett, Senior Staff Reporter

Three of five men charged with the 2011 murder of a St Catherine mother and her teen daughter have pleaded guilty to non-capital murder.

Adrian Campbell, Roshane Goldson and Fabian Smith entered the plea in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston at the start of their murder hearing.

Two other men, Sanjay Ducally and Kemar Riley, who were also charged with the grisly murders in the St Catherine community of Lauriston have pleaded not guilty.

Their trial is now underway.

Prosecutors revealed on Monday that they would be seeking the death penalty.

“We have served a death notice and it is a capital indictment we are using,” said Jamaica’s chief prosecutor Paula Llewellyn, who is leading the prosecution.

However, the decision of three of the men to plead guilty to non-capital murder means they will not be sentenced to death.

Meanwhile, Llewellyn, who is being assisted by Crown Counsel Hodine Williams, revealed in court that the five were among eight men armed guns, knives and cutlasses who went to the home of Charmaine Rattray, 40, and her 19-year-old daughter Joeith Lynch, on the night of July 20, 2011.

They allegedly kicked in the door and shot the woman and her daughter before they were decapitated.

Meanwhile, Campbell, Gordon and Smith are set for sentencing on December 11.

Justice Vivene Harris has ordered that their social enquiry report and their police record be presented.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.