Beheading Trial | St Catherine mother and daughter were warned they would be killed

Hours before a St Catherine woman and her teen daughter were beheaded, they were warned that there was a plan by persons in the community to kill them, a family member has testified.

The witness is a relative of Charmaine Cover-Rattray, and Joeith Lynch, whose headless bodies were found inside their Lauriston home on July 20, 2011.

The contents of her witness statement were accepted by prosecutors and lawyers for Sanjay Ducally and Kemar Riley, the two men on trial for the killings.

The witness recounted, in the statement read out in court today, a conversation she had with Lynch on the morning of July 19, 2011.

“I told her I received some information that people are planning to kill her and her mother and they should move,” she indicated.

According to the witness, Lynch relayed the message to her mother before giving an ominous response.

“Crystal said her mother said she had nowhere to go and if a fi har time, a fi har time,” the witness recounted to detectives, referring to Lynch by her pet name.

A second family member gave evidence that she was with Cover-Rattray and Lynch days before the killings.

The woman said she visited Cover-Rattray and Lynch on July 18, 2011, and spent the night before leaving the next day.

She said, on July 20, her boyfriend told her he was informed by a friend that the mother and daughter had been killed and that their heads could not be found.

