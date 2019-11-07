Enhanced security measures announced for festive season

The government today outlined plans for the security forces to impose intensified safety and security measures over the next eight weeks across the island, in the lead-up and during the festive season.

National Security Minister, Dr Horace Chang, Police Commissioner, Major General Anthony Anderson, and Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Rocky Meade, made the disclosures at a press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister this afternoon.

Chang said the government firmly believes that law-abiding Jamaicans must be able to conduct their respective businesses in a safe and secure environment without fear of criminal activity.

“Given the increase commercial activities in anticipation of the end of year festivities in particular, this is a matter that the government takes very seriously and we are taking steps to effectively address it,” he said

Chang said the intensified measures to be put in place are consistent with the general policy directive and operation works that the government has undertaken in order to secure Jamaica.

Anderson outlined that divisional commanders have been mandated to give special focus to public order and safety, gangs, guns and criminal leaders for the next two months, noting that there is to be increased deployment.

“It’s a challenging time, but we can do it,” Anderson said.

For his part, Meade said the army will provide support to the police force during the special security operations.

“A joint task force has been established to deliver this support to the police in a number of hot spots and police division across the island,” he said.

