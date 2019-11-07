‘Flippant and inappropriate’…Williams apologises for latte-homeownership remarks

Chairman of Proven REIT, Christopher Williams, has apologised for controversial remarks where he linked a reduction in coffee consumption to the ability to purchase a house.

Proven REIT began pitching its latest residential development to prospective buyers at the weekend, with starting prices of $21 million for the smallest studio units.

One-bedrooms are being sold at a starting price of $27 million, $40 million for two-bedrooms, and $45 million for penthouse units.

The project, slated for Braemar Avenue in New Kingston, is to be called VIA.

Williams, who heads Proven Management Limited, said the price is geared at the middle class.

“We want to demonstrate that Jamaica is more than uptown people… Jamaica is building back its middle class. As the middle class, we are back and we are going to put our foot down and will ensure that we have a stake in this island,” he said.

During the presentation, it was disclosed that prospective buyers may secure 100 per cent financing at loan rates that Williams said would see the monthly mortgage payment for the studio amounting to $130,000 – a cost he compared to coffee consumption.

“That’s 130 lattes a month. So if you drink two lattes a day, all you have to do is stop drinking one, and you can afford VIA. So don’t think it is unachievable,” he said.

Williams has since faced heavy public criticisms over the remark.

The Proven REIT chair has retracted the comment, labelling the remark as flippant and inappropriate.

“I wholeheartedly apologise to all those making tremendous sacrifices to achieve homeownership,” he told The Gleaner in a letter to the editor.

“I also wish to assure the owners and franchise operators of Starbucks that I meant no harm to their excellent brand and hereby withdraw the reference and unreservedly apologise to them as well,” he continued.

