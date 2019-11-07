Gov’t awards £12.2M contract to City and Guilds International

The Government has awarded a 10-year contract, valued at £12.2 million, to City and Guilds International Limited for the provision of examinations for and certification of students.

Under the arrangement, City and Guilds will provide testing and certification for selected students in grades 11, 12 and 13 in Mathematics, English, Engineering and 16 Technical and Vocational Education and Training occupational areas.

This was disclosed by Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Karl Samuda, during Wednesday post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

Samuda emphasised the importance of maintaining the arrangement “because it offers the gateway for persons to be able to be engaged in the kinds of study that will enable them to move on into fields of engineering [among other related areas]”.

