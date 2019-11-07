Ja secures airlift arrangements with Condor in post-Thomas Cook deal

Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, is reporting that his ministry has secured airlift arrangements with Condor Airlines as part of efforts to mitigate the impact of the recent collapse of British tour operator Thomas Cook.

The Ministry says the announcement followed a meeting with Condor Airlines and the Jamaica Tourist Board during World Travel Market in London yesterday.

“Following discussions yesterday, Condor Airlines has agreed to pick up the fallout of seats from Thomas Cook in Germany and continental Europe. We also had further discussions about the possibility of additional flights out of the region,” Bartlett was quoted as saying.

Condor Airlines, a subsidiary of the defunct Thomas Cook, has been the most consistent carrier to Jamaica from Germany over 20 years with bi-weekly services.

Despite its parent company Thomas Cook Group filing for insolvency, the airline continues to operate after securing a bridging loan from the German government.

“This arrangement forms part of our overall strategy to ensure that we continue to mitigate the impact of this fallout. We have already met with all our key partners, our three major airlines – Tui, Virgin, and British Airways – and we have completely restored all the seats that would have been lost for the period,” said Bartlett.

The Ministry says based on these arrangements with airlines, tour operators, and travel agencies, Jamaica will be out of danger in terms of airlift not only for the rest of the year but for the winter tourist season.

The collapse of Thomas Cook left a large number of travellers stranded across the world.

Visitors to Jamaica were brought home to the United Kingdom on special free flights or booked onto another scheduled airline at no additional cost.

