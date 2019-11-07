Manchester man held with 14 stolen goats, three cows

The Manchester Police say they will be charging a man held yesterday allegedly stealing 14 goats and three cows.

The man, who the police say is a known criminal was held in Ward Avenue just outside the capital Mandeville.

Residents say for sometime, they have been losing their animals to thieves.

As the police arrested the suspect, men who had gathered at the scene taunted him.

