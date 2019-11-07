Sagicor Foundation adopts three new schools

The Sagicor Foundation has selected three new early-childhood institutions for its 2019-2020 Adopt-A-School Programme, with the aim of providing much-needed renovation and upgrades to the schools.

The schools – Petersville Early Childhood Institution in White House, Westmoreland; Prime Time Early Childhood Institution in May Pen, Clarendon; and the St Peter Claver Primary and Infant School in St Andrew – were selected following a detailed nomination and assessment process, and through the recommendation of the Early Childhood Commission (ECC).

Renovation work at the schools will enhance the schools’ physical infrastructure through the expansion of classroom spaces and addition of sickbays, as well as roofing, lighting, bathroom, kitchen and play area upgrades. Much-needed learning material and resources will also be provided, helping schools to become compliant with ECC standards.

ISLANDWIDE IMPACT

Addressing the official launch of the programme on Tuesday at Hope Gardens, chairman of the Sagicor Foundation, R. Danny Williams, said the Adopt-A-School programme, which aims to invest in the long-term sustainability of the schools through improvement of the institutions’ infrastructural development, has had significant impact on children and communities across the island.

“We are focused on contributing to the creation of a sustainable learning environment for our children and through this partnership, we look forward to the impact that can be made on these young minds as well as on the community at large,” he said.

Williams further noted that the foundation is committing an overall investment of $15 million towards the renovation work at the schools, as well as to the hosting of a series of social engagement activities at each school throughout the year, including a Christmas treat, a back-to-school health tour in January and a fête at the close of the programme.

President and CEO of Sagicor Group Jamaica Christopher Zacca reiterated the commitment of the company, through its corporate social responsibility initiatives, to continuing to impact lives and contribute to the development of the education sector.