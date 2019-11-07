St Ann mother who dumped newborn into pit latrine charged

The woman who allegedly dumped her newborn into a pit latrine in Esson Castle district in St Ann last week Wednesday has been charged.

Athlyn Cole, 39, was charged on Wednesday with cruelty to a child and could appear in court as early as Friday.

The St Ann police reported Wednesday night that she is receiving medical treatment.

Cole turned herself in to the Alexandria Police on Tuesday, after eluded investigators since last week.

She had gone missing shortly after the police arrived at the scene of the discovery of the newborn female in the pit latrine in the community.

The baby was retrieved with the assistance of the St Ann fire department.

The dumping of the baby, the second such incident within a week, following a similar incident in Cox Piece, St Mary, drew strong condemnation.

Meanwhile, both babies remain at the St Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital.

