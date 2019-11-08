Allman Town teen charged over shooting

Eighteen-year-old Aaliyah Bascoe has been slapped with gun-related charges following investigations that implicated her in the October 29 shooting incident in Allman Town, Kingston 4.

Bascoe, who is from Stephen Street in Allman Town, is accused of orchestrating the shooting injury of a man with whom she allegedly had an altercation.

According to the police, after initially escaping from the scene of the incident at Heroes Circle, she was nabbed by the Kingston Central Police on Sunday, November 3 and charged following a subsequent interview with her attorney.

A date is being finalised for her to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court where she will answer the charges of shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm.

