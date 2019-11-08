Bolton no-show at impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON (AP):

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton failed to show up for an interview with impeachment investigators on Thursday, making it unlikely that he would provide any testimony to the House about President Donald Trump’s handling of Ukraine.

An attorney for Bolton, Charles Cooper, said his client had not received a subpoena. Cooper had previously said that Bolton

wouldn’t appear without one.

A House intelligence committee official said the panel has no interest in engaging in a drawn-out court fight over a subpoena for Bolton and would simply add the White House’s instructions against testifying as evidence of the president’s obstruction of Congress. The person wasn’t authorised to discuss the situation publicly and was granted anonymity.