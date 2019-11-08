Cases at Manchester court transferred to Porus and Christiana outstations

The Court Management Services is reporting that all matters which were scheduled for Manchester Parish Court will be transferred to outstations in Porus and Christiana, beginning Monday. November 11.

All matters which were scheduled for today, Friday, November 8, will be adjourned.

Sections of the two-storey Georgian-style building, which was constructed in 1817, were damaged by fire yesterday.

READ: Files damaged in Manchester court fire

The agency says an information desk will be set-up outside the Manchester Parish Court building to provide general information to the public about the relocation as well as about court cases.

It says the administrative functions of the court will be relocated to the Lay Magistrates' Association Centre located at 24 Grove Road, Mandeville.

The agency says the temporary facility is expected to begin operating on November 18.

How to contact the Court Management Services

Members of the public are being asked to contact 876-363-4622 and 876-613-8800 for further information on their cases.

We want to hear from you! Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169, email us at editors@gleanerjm.com or onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com.