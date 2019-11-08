Curfew imposed in St Andrew South Police Division

The security forces have imposed a curfew in the St Andrew South effective from 7:00 pm today until 6:00 am on Monday.

The areas which will be under curfew are as follows:

1. Niggers Lane / White Wing

- North along Maple View from Olympic Way to Mahoe Dr.

- East along Mahoe Dr. from Maple View to White Wing

- South along White Wing from Mahoe Dr. to Olympic Way

- West along Olympic Way from White Wing to Maple View

2. Majesty Gardens

- North along Spanish Town Rd from Majesty Gardens Main Rd to Marcus Garvey Dr.

- East along Marcus Garvey Dr. from Spanish Town Rd to Chester Field Dr.

- South along Chester Field Dr. from Marcus Garvey Dr. to Majesty Gardens Main Rd.

- West along Majesty Gardens Main Rd. from Chester Field Dr. to Spanish Town Rd

3. Payne Land / McKoy / Myrie Ave

- North along Selassie Dr. from Payne Ave., to Oakland Rd

- East along Oakland Rd from Selassie Dr. to Spanish Town Rd

- South along Spanish Town Rd from Oakland Rd to Payne Ave.

- West along Payne Ave., from Spanish Rd to Selassie Dr.

4. Union Gardens

- North along Spanish Town Rd from Hopewell Rd to Union Ave., & Daffodil Ave.

- East along Union & Daffodil from Spanish Town Rd to n imaginary line 'A'.

- South along an imaginary Iine ‘A’ from Union & Daffodil to Hopewell Rd.

- West along Hopewell Rd from an imaginary line ‘A’ to Spanish Town Rd.

The security forces are reminding persons that a state of public emergency is still in effect in St Andrew South and continue to urge persons to call the confidential JDF tip hotline at 876-837-8888 with information on criminals and criminal activity.

