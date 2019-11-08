Grenada gov’t inks healthcare deal

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada (CMC):

The government of Grenada on Wednesday announced that it would be paying a firm based in the United States between US$800,000 and US$1.5 million to complete the process for implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI) programme.

Health Minister Nicholas Steele said that the contract with the Miami-based Joint Independent Provider Association came into effect on October 29 and builds on the work already started by The University of the West Indies and other stakeholders.

Grenada received US$653,916 from the United Nations Development Program to establish the secretariat of the NHI and to undertake preparatory work.

The government’s decision to introduce a National Health Insurance plan is in keeping with the Sustainable Development Goals 2030.