JAS concerned about dog attacks on livestock

Nickoy Wilson, Gleaner Writer

President of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), Lenworth Fulton, is raising the red flag at what he says is a growing threat of fatal attacks on livestock by dogs across the island in recent times.

Fulton says the dogs have been attacking goats and cattle primarily in St Catherine, Clarendon, and Westmoreland.

“They would come in and kill a hundred goats one night, just suck the blood and kill them and that is the threat that we suffer, a significant threat from dogs and we don’t know whose dogs. They are stray dogs,” Fulton said.

He was speaking with The Gleaner today at the launch of the 16th anniversary of the ‘Eat Jamaican’ campaign held at Mega Mart located on Waterloo Road in St Andrew.

Noting that it has been an issue for farmers over the years, he said the association has seen an uptick recently.

According to him, there have been between 10 and 15 reports per month.

The JAS president said that the agriculture lobby group has been struggling to come up with a plan to tackle the problem.

“We hardly have a remedy than to say to the farmers to drive the goats into a secure pen and you know that’s hard for some farmers who are ageing....it’s a serious problem which we are seeking solutions,” he said.

He says the association is seeking suggestions from the public.

