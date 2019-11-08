Man charged for shooting in Norwood, St James

A near three-year-long investigation into the shooting of a man at Irie Drive in Hendon Norwood in St James has ended as sleuths from the Montego Hills Police Station have charged a man.

Lenroy Martin, 48, otherwise called ‘Cedrick’, has been charged with wounding with intent stemming from a Monday, December 12, 2016 incident in which he allegedly shot and injured a 23-year-old man as he walked along a road in the community.

He was arrested during a police operation earlier this year.

He reportedly gave the police several fictitious names, but probes revealed that he was a suspect in the ongoing investigation.

He was pointed out on an identification parade on Thursday, October 31 and subsequently charged.

He is to appear in the St James Parish Court on Monday, November 11.

