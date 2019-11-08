Men of Might celebrated at 25th anniversary dinner dance

WESTERN BUREAU:

Eight Men of Might (MOM) who have served as presidents of the Cornwall College Alumni Association of South Florida were recognised for their outstanding contribution to the organisation during their 25th Anniversary Dinner Dance last Saturday night.

The event, held at the Charles F. Dodge City Centre in Pembroke Pines, Florida, saw the past and current presidents, except one, accepting beautifully designed plaques by Jamaican artist Everard Powell and pins, tagged ‘President’s Club’, at the gala affair which attracted over 400 guests.

The men celebrated included Lance Gibbs, Egbert Clarke, Albert Lettman, Fred McLeod, Richard McFarlane (who collected on behalf of his father Brian McFarlane), Karl Henry, Chester Philp and current leader Phillip Wallace.

Serenaded by the well ‘PaKaged’ Gem Myers, Patricia Edwards and Karen Smith, who flew in from Jamaica for the awe-inspiring event, the MOM have served over the years on a mission geared at preserving the rich heritage of Cornwall College.

“Their aim is to get the all-boys school to place among the top 10 Jamaican high schools in the country,” said Wallace.

Transforming boys into Men of Might, Wallace added that this mission translates to providing a first-class education both academically and in life for young boys who chose to attend the Montego Bay institution, which is one of the oldest in the island.

