Mico alumni help 62 students with scholarships

She smiled from ear to ear as she walked up to be presented with the Clarice May Gore scholarship.

Shereece Bryan was one of the more than 60 students of The Mico University College who were recipients at the annual awards ceremony, held on November 7.

Approximately $7.8 million was awarded in scholarships, bursaries, and book grants, with the main donors being alumni.

The 24-year-old is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education.

She has made it to her second year after sitting out two years because of financial difficulties.

“I applied for many scholarships and didn’t get through because in first year you are limited. For the first year, I struggled financially. I worked part time as an early childhood teacher, wasn’t getting much, so I started selling my mom’s original poems. That’s how I got to pay my tuition for the first year,” said Bryan.

She would sell the poems to business places but all her sales would not be made on the first encounter with customers.

“I would market them. God blessed me with the skill and the power of suggestion. I would give them reasons why they should take one today,” she said.

Bryan said that of all the things the $250,000 scholarship would give her peace of mind.

Celenia Marie Palmer, the recipient of the heftiest scholarship, US$4,000, which covers tuition, housing, meal plans, and books, was elated.

The language and literacy major, said that she had to apply for that particular scholarship.

“It was a major need for me. I was actually in the process of deferring to continue this year because of financial issues. I applied for the scholarship, but when I didn’t get a response, I was dampened in spirit.”

She sat out of classes but was putting in work behind the scenes as her classmates shared notes with her.

“When I got the call, it was more than a sigh of relief.”

For Palmer, the scholarship is a reminder that God is able and He is still at work in her life. She will be able to further her dream to become a teacher who helps adults and children in need of remedial assistance.

Book grant

Tameika Binger, who received a scholarship and a book grant valued at $170,000, spoke on behalf of the recipients.

“Today, you have all given us a seed. One that has the tenacity to grow deep roots within our hearts and the capacity to bear fruits of kindness through our actions,” Binger said.

She majors in counselling and psychology and considers herself a an “extinct student”, having begun studies in 2013 as an evening student.

Binger had challenges with her loan and left the college to work full time, but she would re-enter the gates in September 2019 with a seed of faith and a desire to finish.

“Mico has done great things for me, for even allowing me to continue after such a long time.

“Even though I was an evening student and I was working and coming to school, I maintained my GPA, and they have given me grace and favour continuously,” she said.

The 28-year-old hopes to do in the future what the current alumni have done for her.

