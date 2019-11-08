NEPA serves notices on Manchester businesses for breaching plastic ban

Two Manchester businesses were today served with notices by the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) for breaching the government’s ban on single-use plastic shopping bags.

They are to appear before Manchester Parish Court in the coming weeks.

NEPA says it is currently conducting an enforcement drive in South Central Jamaica to get compliance with the ban, which took effect on January1.

“NEPA is keen on getting compliance in this area. The consequences of failure are too grave for our country. We will be extending the enforcement drive to Western Jamaica in the coming week,” said Philip Cross, Acting Manager, Enforcement Branch, NEPA.

“The agency had been issuing warning notices to entities in breach with the hope they would desist from flouting the order. However, this has not been successful and we are forced to resort to criminal prosecution as a deterrent,” he added.

NEPA is reminding that the public that it is an offence to import, manufacture, distribute or use single-use plastic bags of dimensions not exceeding 24x24 inches and 1.2 mils in thickness; and plastic drinking straws.

The importation of expanded polystyrene foam products used in the food and beverage industry is also prohibited.

If convicted, offenders may be fined up to $2 million or face a term of two years imprisonment.