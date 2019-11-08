Portland businessman charged over gun attack

Thirty-five-year-old Corey Hanson, a businessman of Folly Road in Portland, has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The Port Antonio Police report that about 10:05 p.m. on Thursday, October 24, Hanson allegedly pounced upon a man and opened gunfire hitting him in his upper body.

An investigation was subsequently launched and Hanson was arrested and charged.

A court date is to be set.

