Road works near Sangster airport roundabout to cause delays this weekend

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising that roadworks scheduled to be undertaken in the vicinity of the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay this weekend may result in delays for motorists.

Community Relations Officer for the NWA’s Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says the works, which will be carried out by the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCO), should commence at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9 and continue until 6:00 am on Monday, November 11.

Ricketts says that the project will see sections of the roadway being excavated for pipe installation works.

During the period of works, motorists should obey warning signs and the instructions of flag persons.

