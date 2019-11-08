Section of Hagley Park Road to be closed

The driving lane at road level along Hagley Park heading in the direction of Three Miles will be closed between Waltham Park Road and Portia Simpson Miller Square all day tomorrow, Saturday, November 8.

The lane closure is to facilitate the Jamaica Public Service Company removing service poles along the area.

National Works Agency (NWA) Communication and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, says the activity which will go on up the end of the day tomorrow will allow for the completion of sidewalk construction works.

He is however reminding the travelling public that the closure will not affect access to the overpass bridge which takes traffic from Half-Way-Tree towards Portmore as the bridge will remain opened during the period.

Important finalising works continue elsewhere on the Hagley Park Road improvement project as the sewer main is now being extended onto side roads and the installation of street lights is currently 75% complete.

The NWA says a mid-November timeline has been set for the substantial completion of the US$56 million-dollar project.

