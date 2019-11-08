Teen charged following Oxford Road, St Andrew robbery

A 17-year-old boy is to appear in the Family Court to answer the charge of robbery with violence after he was implicated in an incident on Oxford Road, St Andrew on Wednesday night.

The police report that about 7:05 p.m., the teen robbed a woman of her personal property and pushed her to the ground.

A police team that was on patrol heard the woman’s cries for help and intervened.

The teen was nabbed and later charged.

He will appear before the court on Thursday, November 14.

