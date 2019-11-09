72-y-o man burnt to death in St James

A 72-year-old man died in an early morning fire at his home in St James on Thursday.

He has been identified as Ewan Thorpe, a retired farmer who resided in the community of Cambridge.

The police report that about 3:00 a.m. relatives saw fire coming from a section of Thorpe’s home and raised an alarm.

The fire department and the police responded and after cooling down operations were completed Thorpe’s charred remains were found inside his bedroom.

