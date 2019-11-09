82-y-o among three killed in separate motor vehicle crashes...road deaths climb to 359

Three people, including an 82-year-old man, died in separate motor vehicle crashes yesterday, pushing to 359 the number of persons killed on Jamaica’s roadways since the start of the year.

Those killed have been identified as Omar Bernard, 21, a farmer of Hall’s Delight, in Mavis Bank, St Andrew; Tyrone Riley, 33, a labourer of Windsor Road, in Spanish Town, St Catherine; and Clifford Lawrence, a farmer of Retirement district, in St Ann.

The 359 road fatalities recorded since January 1 is 45 or 14 per cent more than the figure recorded for the corresponding period last year.

According to the latest report from the Road Safety Unit in the Transport Ministry, 23 persons died in motor vehicle crashes last month, the lowest monthly figure recorded this year.

The 48 road deaths recorded in April was the highest monthly figure this year.

The Mavis Bank Police report that the handle of a motorcycle, on which Bernard was a pillion passenger, came in contact with a pedestrian as it travelled along the Content Valley main road in St Andrew shortly after 5p.m.

He reportedly fell from the motorcycle and hit an embankment before he was also hit by the wheel of a motor truck travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the motorcycle has been warned for prosecution, the police said.

Riley reportedly died from injuries he sustained after the motorcar he was driving crashed into a business establishment along the Wynter’s main road, in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

The police say they were alerted by residents who reported hearing a loud impact about 3:15 a.m.

When cops arrived, Riley was found slumped over the steering wheel of the Nissan motorcar.

Lawrence, 82, died at hospital after he was struck by a motorcar as he walked along the Retirement main road about 5p.m.

The driver of the motor car has been warned for prosecution.

