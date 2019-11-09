Denbigh High student named youth mayor for May Pen

Eighteen-year-old Kimberlee McLean was recently named youth mayor of May Pen.

McLean, senior deputy head girl at Denbigh High School, said, “It has always been my desire to help people and the exploration of this avenue has added to the list of things I hope to pursue. Being robed the new youth mayor of May Pen is something I take pride in,” she said.

She will be supported by Denver Smith, deputy youth mayor.

McLean, whose dream is to become an obstetrician or midwife, noted that she plans to spearhead the construction of a sick bay at an early childhood institution in the Victoria, Thompson Town community.

Sharing the proud sentiment, Smith, aspiring politician and journalist, said, “I feel honoured to be named deputy youth mayor of Clarendon as I have always wanted to have an impact through local government, especially with the challenges my community, Mount Providence, faces.” The upper sixth-form student at Clarendon College cited his passion for youth initiatives, adding that the role of deputy youth mayor is in support of his pursuits in making positive contributions to society. Smith, who noted his plans to construct a bus shed to serve residents of the Mount Providence and Alexandria communities, said, “This and other projects I will carry out with the council as we seek to have a positive impact on Clarendon in the year 2020.”

Mayor of May Pen Winston Maragh lauded the youngsters. “We try to get young people involved in local government and to become more aware of what we do here in local government.” The mayor said students in the parish are usually willing to participate in the youth mayor competitions. McLean and Smith will attend their first council meeting in their capacities on November 14.