JPs trained in estate planning

Justices of the peace (JPs) in Kingston have benefited from a training workshop in estate planning, organised by the Lay Magistrates’ Association of Jamaica (LMAJ) in partnership with the Administrator General’s Department.

The session was held on Thursday at the Police Officers’ Club, St Andrew.

Vice-president of the LMAJ, Andrea Dennis, said the training was in keeping with efforts by the association to keep JPs up to date about current practices and trends within the justice sector in order to enable them to execute their duties more effectively.

“The role of JPs has changed and we want to keep them current so they can carry out their responsibilities. JPs need to be familiar with roles of the Administrator General’s Department, such as estate planning, so that they can better inform and advise members of the community,” she said.

TRAINING TOPICS

JPs who attended the workshop were exposed to information on the process of making a will, probating a will, the administration of estates, among other related topics.

The three-hour session, which began at 10 a.m., also included discussions on investment and real estate management.

“There was a presentation made on investment and health because, oftentimes, persons consult their JPs on such matters. JPs are seen as leaders in their communities and persons trust their counsel, so it is important that they are kept up to date on not just legal matters,” Dennis said.