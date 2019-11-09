'Persons' arrested for killing main witness in case against accused gang leader - police

The police say “persons” have been arrested and charged for the murder of a witness in the case against alleged gangster George Ellis.

No details were released about the persons arrested or when they were formally charged.

At the same time the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is urging potential witnesses in major cases to take advantage of the Witness Protection Programme.

“The Jamaican State and its partners have the capacity to protect persons who come forward to assist in the justice system. There is no need to refuse our efforts for protection,” the JCF said in a statement yesterday.

The JCF was reacting to the collapse of the case against Ellis, the man accused of being the leader of the August Town, St Andrew-based ‘No dollars, No Cents’ gang.

The case was discontinued yesterday after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions entered a nolle prosequi in court.

The killing of the main witness in 2017 was one of the reasons for the decision to discontinue the case.

The JCF acknowledged that despite the excellent investigative work by police investigators, “the Director of Public Prosecutions had no choice but to enter a nolle prosequi.”

“The JCF would like to make it abundantly clear that every effort was made by the police to have the individual placed under the Witness Protection Programme. Despite our best efforts, the individual resisted police protection.”

